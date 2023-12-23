Floods killed 35 in TN's southern districts: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, in a press briefing at the secretariat, said 35 persons lost their lives due to the floods triggered by torrential rains across four southern districts. He detailed the collaborative efforts involving state government departments, DSRF, and NDRF, resulting in the rescue of 49,707 people with the aid of 323 boats.

Additionally, 17,161 individuals were housed in 67 relief camps, marking the completion of all rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. So far, a total of 5 lakh food packets have been provided to the people through 47 community kitchens and five central kitchens. He further highlighted that a total of 249 lorry loads of food, weighing about 1200 metric tonnes, were distributed to the four districts while 81 tonnes of food materials were supplied through helicopters.

Speaking about the restoration of basic facilities, he said 81% of the milk supply, 60% of drinking water projects, and 95% functionality of PDS shops have been restored. Drinking water is being supplied through tanker lorries. Similarly, 95% of the services of PDS shops have been restored.

On loss due to torrential rains, Meena outlined the damages incurred: 3,700 huts and 170 permanent houses were damaged, and livestock losses included 318 cattle, 2,587 goats, and 41,500 hens. Agricultural damage encompassed 1.83 lakh hectares of submerged crops. Enumeration teams began assessing losses for compensation distribution. He further added that after completing the enumeration works, steps will be taken to provide compensation to the affected people.

6 dead after tank bunds broke in rain

Thoothukudi: The breakage of bunds of Korampallam tank and Pettaikulam tank have caused at least six deaths on Monday. The deceased are Gnanamuthu of Athimarapatti, his mother Gnanammal (72), five-year-old Lara, Gnanamuthu’s sister Rani, and relatives Sangeetha and Anupriya. They were fleeing the floods.

