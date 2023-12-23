Fodder cost rises after TN government hikes milk buying price

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dairy farmers in the district complain that Aavin is yet to implement the milk procurement price hike of Rs 3 per litre announced by state government. Last week, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that milk procurement prices will be hiked by Rs 3 per litre. After the revision, the procurement price of cow milk and buffalo milk was supposed to be Rs 38 and Rs 47 per litre, respectively. Further, they said that the price of cattle fodder had increased by Rs 200 in the last five days and demanded speedy implementation of the procurement price hike.

Farmers raised the issue during the monthly grievances meeting held in the collectorate on Friday. Speaking in the meeting, president of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam SA Chinnasamy said, “As per the CM’s promise the price hike should have come into effect on Monday (December 18), but so far Aavin has not made any announcement.”

“It is not clear if Aavin would account for the price hike at the time of payment. We already feel insulted and disappointed with the Rs 3/litre price hike. The market price of fodder increased, as soon as the procurement was hiked.

If the situation persists farmers would be left with no other choice but to abandon milk production.” he added. A farmer, R Krishnan from Harur said, “Last week, I bought 45 kg of fodder for Rs 1,100. On Thursday, when I went to buy fodder the price had increased by Rs 200.

In merely five days this is a substantial increase. Farmers are greatly affected by the sudden rise in fodder prices. We feel that the situation is blatant exploitation since the price of fodder increased as soon as Aavin hiked its procurement price. The Rs 3 hike has become meaningless.”

When contacted Aavin officials said, “We are not sure about the cause of the delay. We have not received any GO directing us to increase the price. We will inform the headquarters on this matter. “ “Due to the flooding issues across Tamil Nadu, this matter could have been delayed, but we are not sure,” the sources added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DHARMAPURI: Dairy farmers in the district complain that Aavin is yet to implement the milk procurement price hike of Rs 3 per litre announced by state government. Last week, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that milk procurement prices will be hiked by Rs 3 per litre. After the revision, the procurement price of cow milk and buffalo milk was supposed to be Rs 38 and Rs 47 per litre, respectively. Further, they said that the price of cattle fodder had increased by Rs 200 in the last five days and demanded speedy implementation of the procurement price hike. Farmers raised the issue during the monthly grievances meeting held in the collectorate on Friday. Speaking in the meeting, president of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam SA Chinnasamy said, “As per the CM’s promise the price hike should have come into effect on Monday (December 18), but so far Aavin has not made any announcement.” “It is not clear if Aavin would account for the price hike at the time of payment. We already feel insulted and disappointed with the Rs 3/litre price hike. The market price of fodder increased, as soon as the procurement was hiked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); If the situation persists farmers would be left with no other choice but to abandon milk production.” he added. A farmer, R Krishnan from Harur said, “Last week, I bought 45 kg of fodder for Rs 1,100. On Thursday, when I went to buy fodder the price had increased by Rs 200. In merely five days this is a substantial increase. Farmers are greatly affected by the sudden rise in fodder prices. We feel that the situation is blatant exploitation since the price of fodder increased as soon as Aavin hiked its procurement price. The Rs 3 hike has become meaningless.” When contacted Aavin officials said, “We are not sure about the cause of the delay. We have not received any GO directing us to increase the price. We will inform the headquarters on this matter. “ “Due to the flooding issues across Tamil Nadu, this matter could have been delayed, but we are not sure,” the sources added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp