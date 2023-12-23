Madras HC underscores right to worship at public temples

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently observed that the temple that is visited by the public is a public temple, and that no individual or group can restrain anyone from performing their religious duties, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

While disposing of a petition filed by C Pandiarajan, a member of a scheduled caste (SC) community from Virudhunagar, Justice B Pugalendhi said Thiruchuli tahsildar should ask the village administrative officer and other revenue officials to ascertain whether or not any untouchability-issues prevail in the village. Any such issues, if identified, must be compiled in a report, which must be submitted by the tahsildar to the collector.

Pandiarajan’s counsel said members of an intermediate caste community have been restraining the SC community from participating in the festivals of the Arulmigu Chelliyaramman Temple. They also prevented the SC people from taking ‘mulaipari’, and did not collect tax for the festival from the community, he added.

The district administration had conducted a peace meeting on June 13, 2023, and passed a resolution stating the festival has to be performed as per the HR & CE advice. It stated, “No community is entitled to conduct the festival by collecting taxes separately”. Even after this, the SC community was prevented from taking part in it.

Justice Pugalendhi reiterated the peace meeting resolution and said if the allegations are found to be true, the district administration must deal with it.

