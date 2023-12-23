Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court rejects Mansoor Ali Khan’s plea to file defamation suit, slaps Rs 1 lakh fine

The actor, known for his villain roles, recently courted controversy after airing derogatory comments on the actors. 

Published: 23rd December 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant leave to actor Mansoor Ali Khan to file a defamation suit against actors Trisha Krishnan, Khushbu Sundar, and Chiranjeevi and imposed `1 lakh fine, stating he approached the court for publicity and wasted court’s time. Justice N Sathish Kumar directed him to pay the amount to Adyar Cancer Institute within two weeks.

The court dismissed Khan’s petition to sue the actors for defaming him on social media, after his derogatory remarks on Trisha stirred a controversy. The judge said every human being would react how the actors had done, if unsavoury comments were made against women in a public space. Thus, it could not be held as defamatory. The judge also explained that the three actors cannot be sued in a single petition.

The actor, known for his villain roles, recently courted controversy after airing derogatory comments on the actors. Following widespread outrage, an FIR was registered. Though he filed a bail application, it was dismissed. Subsequently, he tendered an unconditional apology following which Trisha, on social media, said she had forgiven him.

However, the actor made a volte-face and claimed his statement was misinterpreted as an apology. Later, he filed a petition seeking the court’s permission to file a defamation suit. During the last hearing, Justice Sathish Kumar flayed Khan for his habit of making unpleasant comments courting controversies. The judge also felt that Trisha should have filed the suit and not Khan. He also wondered whether Mansoor Ali Khan tendered unconditional apology just for escaping arrest.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansoor Ali Khan Trisha Krishnan defamation suit derogatory remarks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp