Madras High Court rejects Mansoor Ali Khan’s plea to file defamation suit, slaps Rs 1 lakh fine

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant leave to actor Mansoor Ali Khan to file a defamation suit against actors Trisha Krishnan, Khushbu Sundar, and Chiranjeevi and imposed `1 lakh fine, stating he approached the court for publicity and wasted court’s time. Justice N Sathish Kumar directed him to pay the amount to Adyar Cancer Institute within two weeks.

The court dismissed Khan’s petition to sue the actors for defaming him on social media, after his derogatory remarks on Trisha stirred a controversy. The judge said every human being would react how the actors had done, if unsavoury comments were made against women in a public space. Thus, it could not be held as defamatory. The judge also explained that the three actors cannot be sued in a single petition.

The actor, known for his villain roles, recently courted controversy after airing derogatory comments on the actors. Following widespread outrage, an FIR was registered. Though he filed a bail application, it was dismissed. Subsequently, he tendered an unconditional apology following which Trisha, on social media, said she had forgiven him.

However, the actor made a volte-face and claimed his statement was misinterpreted as an apology. Later, he filed a petition seeking the court’s permission to file a defamation suit. During the last hearing, Justice Sathish Kumar flayed Khan for his habit of making unpleasant comments courting controversies. The judge also felt that Trisha should have filed the suit and not Khan. He also wondered whether Mansoor Ali Khan tendered unconditional apology just for escaping arrest.

