Ramadoss calls for closure of RMC for failing to predict historical rainfall in TN's southern districts

They announced many districts will receive widespread rainfall, some districts will get heavy rain and a few districts will receive rain with wind.

Published: 23rd December 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Former union minister Anbumani Ramadoss called for the closure of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, stating that it failed to predict the historical rainfall in the southern districts on Friday. "What the RMC is doing now can be done by a Class 5 boy.

They announced many districts will receive widespread rainfall, some districts will get heavy rain and a few districts will receive rain with wind. Even though RMC is not announcing this, the public knows these details. Many countries are adopting advanced technologies to predict weather conditions, but we are still in a pre-independent condition. RMC should have alerted the people before the rain. When the US can do this, why can't our country do it?," he added.

The PMK president further said the flood in Thamirabarani has caused heavy damages in the district. "The actual death count is not yet revealed by the state government. They should speed up relief activities. It seems they have not learnt anything from the previous cyclones," he said. Anbumani, NTK chief Seeman and CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan distributed relief material to the affected people in Tirunelveli.

