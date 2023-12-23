Schools in TN's Tirunelveli to remain shut till January 1: CEO

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: District Chief Educational Officer (CEO) G Muthusamy told TNIE the half-yearly holiday as declared by the school education department would be applicable for government and private schools in the district from Saturday till January 1. Only a few schools reopened on Friday after district collector KP Karthikeyan said on Thursday through his X (Formerly Twitter) handle that schools can be reopened for Classes 9 to 12.



The district administration had declared a holiday for schools from Monday to Thursday due to the extremely heavy rainfall witnessed in almost all parts of the district. The CEO sent a communication to all government and private schools to follow the instructions of the school education department, declaring half-yearly holidays. Meanwhile, school education minister Anbil Magesh inspected the flood-affected schools.



"The minister instructed the officials to clear the water-logging in Tirunelveli Town Jawahar Corporation Higher Secondary School and Nanguneri Sankara Reddiar Boys Higher Secondary School. He also visited the Radhapuram NVC Higher Secondary School and gave various instructions to the officials and headmaster," read a statement from the district administration.

