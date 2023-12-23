Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railways, SETC operate special services for Christmas festival in TN

Similarly, the Tambaram - Kollam Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 1.30 pm on December 23 and 30 (Saturdays) and reach Kollam at 6.45 am the next day (2 services).

Published: 23rd December 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that special trains will be operated from Tambaram to Mangaluru and Kollam to clear the extra rush during Christmas and extended holidays.

According to a release, the Tambaram - Mangaluru Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 11.20 pm on December 23 and 30 (Saturdays) and reach Mangaluru Central at 6.15 pm the next day (2 services). In the return direction, the Mangaluru Central - Tambaram Special Fare Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 9.30 am on December 25 and January 1 next (Mondays) and reach Tambaram at 2.30 am the next day.

Similarly, the Tambaram - Kollam Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 1.30 pm on December 23 and 30 (Saturdays) and reach Kollam at 6.45 am the next day (2 services). In the return journey, the Kollam - Tambaram Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 10.45 am on December 24 and 31 (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 5.30 am the next day. SETC has also announced 650 special buses during Christmas.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas special trains Southern Railway SETC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp