Southern Railways, SETC operate special services for Christmas festival in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that special trains will be operated from Tambaram to Mangaluru and Kollam to clear the extra rush during Christmas and extended holidays.

According to a release, the Tambaram - Mangaluru Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 11.20 pm on December 23 and 30 (Saturdays) and reach Mangaluru Central at 6.15 pm the next day (2 services). In the return direction, the Mangaluru Central - Tambaram Special Fare Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 9.30 am on December 25 and January 1 next (Mondays) and reach Tambaram at 2.30 am the next day.

Similarly, the Tambaram - Kollam Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 1.30 pm on December 23 and 30 (Saturdays) and reach Kollam at 6.45 am the next day (2 services). In the return journey, the Kollam - Tambaram Special Fare Special will leave Kollam at 10.45 am on December 24 and 31 (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 5.30 am the next day. SETC has also announced 650 special buses during Christmas.

