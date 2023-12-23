Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Kovai teen attempts suicide at NEET coaching centre

Police said the coaching centre gave unique identification numbers to each student and they had to mention it in the OMR (optical mark recognition) sheet while attending the revision examination.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old boy who was preparing for the second attempt of NEET at a private institute near Neelambur tried to die by suicide at the academy on Thursday evening. He suffered 80% burns and was admitted to a private hospital. Parents of the boy alleged that he was harassed by the management of the educational institution and demanded a detailed inquiry. 

According to police, Aakash Sree is the son of Madeshwaran from V Mettupalayam in Erode district who works as an insurance agent. Aakash joined the coaching centre located inside a private college at Neelambur on September 10, 2022. He scored 453 marks in NEET  last year, but could not secure admission. So he prepared again this year.

Police said the coaching centre gave unique identification numbers to each student and they had to mention it in the OMR (optical mark recognition) sheet while attending the revision examination. The marks would be electronically sent to parents.

Two days ago, the centre conducted a revision examination and Aakash allegedly didn’t mention his unique identification number. Since the evaluating system did not detect the number, it failed to validate the OMR sheets. The principal and vice principal of the institution questioned him on Thursday regarding this and allegedly told him to bring his parents.

In the evening, the boy took the extreme step in a bathroom situated in the second floor of the building, Hearing him scream, teachers rescued him and rushed him to hospital. The institution did not respond to TNIE’s calls for comment.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s helpline 104 or Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at 0422-2300999)

