Volkswagen India extends service support to flood-hit customers in Tamil Nadu 

Published: 23rd December 2023 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

A car wash out during the flood at Srivaikuntam in Tamil Nadu. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: European automaker Volkswagen India has extended its enhanced service support to affected customers in Tamil Nadu following the impact of heavy rains and flooding in the state, the company said on Saturday.

The initiative, with effect from December 22, would offer service support to flood-affected car owners including Roadside Assistance, special benefits on parts, labour costs and car care treatment among others.

"Extended service support across regions such as Chennai, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin cities.

In addition, the warranty and extended warranty coverage for flood-affected vehicles at these locations are extended until January 31, 2024," a company statement here said.

The benefit can be availed by customers opting for insurance or cash claims.

In collaboration with insurance companies, Volkswagen India said it was also ensuring swift settlement of claims, facilitating a streamlined process for affected customers.

Affected customers can directly contact Volkswagen Roadside Assistance at its toll-free number 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155.

Across its dealer networks in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, Volkswagen India said it is implementing special support measures with the objective of ensuring a quick and quality service offering to its customers.

Volkswagen India Tamil Nadu floods

