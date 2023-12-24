Home States Tamil Nadu

Have sought immediate financial support from Centre: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

The CM said he explained to the Prime Minister the state government's massive rescue and relief efforts despite 'resource constraints'.

Published: 24th December 2023 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over phone in connection with floods in Tamil Nadu and he sought immediate financial support from the Centre.

In a post on 'X', Stalin said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me to inquire about the unprecedented floods in Southern Tamil Nadu, immediately after Cyclone Michaung."

The CM said he explained to the Prime Minister the state government's massive rescue and relief efforts despite 'resource constraints'.

Stalin said he has sought immediate financial support from the Union government.

The Prime Minister has "assured the support of the Union government to overcome these twin calamities." Also, Modi conveyed to him that he has deputed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to assess the flood situation.

The Prime Minister's Office today held a high-level meeting to take stock of the post-flood situation in Tamil Nadu and deliberated on various measures to support the state.

PMO officials interacted with Tamil Nadu government officials to discuss relief and rehabilitation measures in the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Stalin PM Modi Cyclone Michaung

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp