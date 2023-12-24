Home States Tamil Nadu

Karaikal Beach in TN to get '22 crore tourism facelift in 2024

Published: 24th December 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Public revelling in Karaikal Beach | Antony Fernando

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Karaikal Beach is all set to get a facelift at a cost of Rs 22 crore and develop as a tourist spot. The project under Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 backed by the Union Ministry of Tourism is expected to take off in early 2024. A tourism department official said, "A detailed project report with individual cost estimation for each work is being prepared for the facilities to be included in the project."

The master plan for the project includes a riverside walkway stretching for around a kilometre at Beach Road along the Arasalar estuary and a tourist information centre. Other facilities include an arrival plaza, shopping plaza, food zone, open-air theatre, children's play area and an event-cum-multipurpose zone, located next to each other, near the beach. Public toilets, sewage treatment plant, changing rooms, beach shacks and a watchtowerare other facilities.

The beach will also be ramped towards the coastline, sources said. "Once clearance, such as Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, is received, work will most likely start in two to four months. The tenders would be called soon. We are also expecting a small sanctuary to be set near the beach," Karaikal South MLA AMH Najim told TNIE.

