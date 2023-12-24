Madras HC disposes of plea seeking compensation, free education for jallikattu spectator's son  

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After the state government assured free education to a 12-year-old boy who lost his father in a jallikattu event in Karur in January 2018, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently disposed of a petition seeking Rs 25 lakh compensation and free education for the child in a standard school. The petition was filed by Pudukkottai resident Mookkayi, mother of Thangaraj, the deceased.

Hearing the petition, Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that Mookkayi, who is a widow belonging to the SC community, has been raising the boy alone since his father's death. According to Mookkayi, Thangaraj, who was a spectator at the event, succumbed to gore injuries following delay in reaching a proper medical facility as an ambulance could not be arranged. Following the death, she became a coolie for livelihood.

Earlier, the court had observed that the government did not provide adequate safety for life and property during the jallikattu event and directed the collector to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation along with free schooling for the child. When the matter was heard again the other day, the court was informed that a sum of Rs 5 lakh was already deposited in the bank account of the petitioner.

Also, the government counsel submitted that previous undertakings were given to provide cost-free education to the deceased's son. The court further said that communication has been addressed with the district collector in this regard and ensured the provision of necessary education.

