Single crop farmers in TN start cultivation works days after Vaigai water release

The department has also advised farmers to resort to crop rotation and cultivate millets instead of paddy given the delay in beginning the season.

Published: 24th December 2023 11:01 AM

Following the release of water from Vaigai dam, Farmers are seen working on paddy field during second crop of paddy in an agricultural land in Andarkottaram near Madurai. (Photo |K.K.Sundar, EPS)

MADURAI: Although late to the game, single-crop farmers in Melur and Thirumangalam have finally kicked off cultivation works in their respective areas after water was released from Vaigai for irrigation purposes. To catch up with the delay in the cultivation process, most farmers opted for direct-sowing methods.

Since September, single-crop farmers in Melur and Thirumangalam have been protesting and submitting petitions seeking the release of Vaigai water for irrigation. Water was finally released on December 19. Cultivation works began across all blocks after the water reached the tail-end areas.

According to agriculture department officials, out of the total cultivable area, only 20% of farmers in Melur have started cultivation works using rainwater for irrigation purposes. Although water was released for 10 days, it was only for drinking purposes. Works on the remaining areas started only following the release of Vaigai water. To save time, farmers have opted for direct-sowing methods. The department has also advised farmers to resort to crop rotation and cultivate millets instead of paddy given the delay in beginning the season.

As a result of this delay, the area of paddy cultivated in November stood at over 17,000 hectares in Madurai, bringing down the total paddy cultivation by 50% in the district. Usually, about 35,000 hectares of land is used to produce samba paddy. Following the release of water, the remaining areas start cultivation works by December.

"This is not new for us. Earlier, in 2015, even though water would be released by December, single-crop farmers would successfully complete paddy cultivation. Farmers opt for a medium-duration paddy variety and resort to direct-sowing methods to catch up with the delay. This time also we will complete the season," said Kurunji Kumaran, a single-crop farmer from Melur. Meanwhile, several farmers who started cultivation season using rainwater, expressed happiness since they hoped the water release could save their crops as well.

