Take action against Tiruvallur collector: Madras HC tells chief secy

CHENNAI: Justice P Velmurugan of Madras High Court recently directed the chief secretary to take departmental action against Tiruvallur collector and a tahsildar for not complying with the order of the court and a circular issued by the commissioner of land administration in disposing of applications relating to land matters.

The order was passed on a petition filed by one Govindarajan seeking orders to provide him ‘patta’ transfer to a land with borewell and electricity connection in Velliyur village. The court said it is the duty of government officials to comply with the high court’s order and the circular of the commissioner of land administration, in which time limit was fixed to dispose of applications/petitions/appeals.

However, the Tiruvallur collector and the tahsildar concerned had not taken any action on the application which was submitted on May 3, 2023.“This lethargic attitude of the revenue officials is highly condemnable,” the judge said, and directed the chief secretary to take departmental action against the two officials within two months.

