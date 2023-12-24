Home States Tamil Nadu

Take action against Tiruvallur collector: Madras HC tells chief secy

The order was passed on a petition filed by one Govindarajan seeking orders to provide him ‘patta’ transfer to a land with borewell and electricity connection in Velliyur village.

Published: 24th December 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice P Velmurugan of Madras High Court recently directed the chief secretary to take departmental action against Tiruvallur collector and a tahsildar for not complying with the order of the court and a circular issued by the commissioner of land administration in disposing of applications relating to land matters.

The order was passed on a petition filed by one Govindarajan seeking orders to provide him ‘patta’ transfer to a land with borewell and electricity connection in Velliyur village. The court said it is the duty of government officials to comply with the high court’s order and the circular of the commissioner of land administration, in which time limit was fixed to dispose of applications/petitions/appeals.

However, the Tiruvallur collector and the tahsildar concerned had not taken any action on the application which was submitted on May 3, 2023.“This lethargic attitude of the revenue officials is highly condemnable,” the judge said, and directed the chief secretary to take departmental action against the two officials within two months.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvallur collector electricity connection borewell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp