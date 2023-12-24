Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Tiruchy corporation takes to kolam, potted plants to reclaim city's frequently littered spots

Senior corporation officials said that the drive would be monitored by their team as well as the private firm it has roped in to undertake door-to-door garbage collection in the city.

Published: 24th December 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Fencing and beautification done at a frequently littered spot at Palayam Bazaar road in Tiruchy on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amping up its efforts to curb garbage dumping in the open, the corporation on Saturday did not just stop with clearing trash from frequently littered spots in the city but also drew a 'kolam' once completed and placed potted plants around. Further, it fenced the premises and laid tiles that read 'Thooimai India' (Clean India). The initiative that rolled out in Zone V would cover the remaining zones in the coming days, said senior officials.

Pointing out that the “beautification” drive was carried out in three locations in his ward, Ward 23 councillor Suresh Kumar K said, “The beautification and ‘Clean India' message would undoubtedly deter people from disposing of garbage in public spots.” Senior corporation officials said that the drive would be monitored by their team as well as the private firm it has roped in to undertake door-to-door garbage collection in the city. "On Saturday, we beautified and fenced 13 [frequently littered] spots in Zone V. We plan to take it up in additional locations in the next few days. We would also write, ‘Thooimai India’ at all locations covered in the drive," a senior official said.

Commending the initiative, Rahim Khan, a Palayam Bazaar resident, called it an amazing and creative strategy. "It's a clever strategy. Potted plants and lovely multi-coloured kolam would deter anyone from disposing of their garbage where they are. The corporation drive covered one of our neighbourhood’s frequently littered locations," said Rahim.

MK Veluswamy, a retired government official and resident of Anna Nagar, however, said, "The corporation had previously taken up kolam drawing after clearing the trash from frequently littered spots. This time, they took up fencing, put in place potted plants and wrote neat messages on tiles. All these steps may stop garbage dumping at the particular spot and the violator would dispose of the trash elsewhere. The corporation would hence be able to stop garbage dumping only if it starts identifying violators and imposing fines on them," he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kolam trash Clean India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp