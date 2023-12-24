Teacher who exposed sexual abuse of girl in TN suspended

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The art teacher of a government school who exposed sexual harassment of a girl was placed under suspension by the CEO on Friday claiming that his activities were hampering the institutional integrity of the school. In the suspension order, CEO R Balamurali said the teacher at Government Higher Secondary School at Alandurai, SA Rajkumar, was running a fake employee association and, his activities at the school have been hampering the integrity of the school. The teacher indulged in violation of the rules to settle score with his colleagues through media trial, the order said.

Rajkumar who is also the president of the Tamil Nadu Art Teacher Welfare Association told TNIE he registered his association with the registration department in 2016, and all documents are available. He said the CEO is lying on the matter. “A student told me that the PE teacher had been harassing her sexually frequently. Despite the student giving a written complaint to the headmistress eight months ago, no action was taken. The headmistress and other teachers covered up the complaint,” he alleged.

“After I exposed it, police arrested the PE teacher in the first week of December. Without supporting the victim, the present HM (in charge), teachers and alumni had instigated students to protest in support of the PE teacher. Since I exposed the issue, the CEO suspended me even without issuing me a show-cause notice,” he said. “CEO is favouring the accused and diverting the police. I will file a complaint at National Commission for Scheduled Caste to safeguard the girl,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar on Saturday lodged a complaint seeking action against the headmistress and teachers. CEO R Balamurali told TNIE without following the conduct rules, Rajkumar is constantly raising the issue in the media, and due to this, the institutional integrity of the school is affected. School education director G Arivoli said he would look into the issue.

