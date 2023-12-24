Tiruvallur in TN to host Textile City; focus on India market

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Textile City, announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin last November, will be established over 64 acres in Thirumazhisai near the proposed Kuthambakkam bus stand in Tiruvallur district.

According to official sources, the facility will act as a one-stop destination for domestic and international buyers to purchase finished textile products. The buyers will be able to connect with production centres and clusters and procure the products through the Textile City, a project being implemented by the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi department.

Sources said that the project is aimed at marketing rather than manufacturing activity. The primary target of the project is to tap the domestic market as major textile importing countries in Europe and North America are currently facing an economic recession.

The Textile City project is also aimed at adding value to the Green Satellite Township proposed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), that is vying for Rs 1,000 crore funding from the union government under the 15th finance commission. The textile city will include land parcels from the Thirumazhisai satellite city, proposed by the TNHB.

Sources said that the housing secretary has given his nod to establish the facility. The Tamil Nadu Housing Board will be the final authority to decide on land use and financing of the project. Sources said, a consultant has been asked to work out on various models of implementation. Once a report is submitted, another consultation will be held before the chief minister’s approval is sought.

Tamil Nadu is a leader in the country’s textile sector, housing a majority of stakeholders with 46% of the spinning capacity, 60% of yarn export, 20% of power loom capacity, 12% of handloom capacity, and 70% of cotton fabric knitting capacity.

The globally recognised textile products from the state include Kancheepuram silk sarees, Bhavani carpet (Jamakalam), Madurai Sungudi sarees, Coimbatore kora sarees, Paramakudi sarees, Salem silk dhotis, Erode and Karur home textiles, and Tiruppur knitwear garments. Tamil Nadu’s textile industry provides jobs to 60 lakh people, and it is also the second highest employer coming after the agriculture sector in the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Textile City, announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin last November, will be established over 64 acres in Thirumazhisai near the proposed Kuthambakkam bus stand in Tiruvallur district. According to official sources, the facility will act as a one-stop destination for domestic and international buyers to purchase finished textile products. The buyers will be able to connect with production centres and clusters and procure the products through the Textile City, a project being implemented by the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi department. Sources said that the project is aimed at marketing rather than manufacturing activity. The primary target of the project is to tap the domestic market as major textile importing countries in Europe and North America are currently facing an economic recession.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Textile City project is also aimed at adding value to the Green Satellite Township proposed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), that is vying for Rs 1,000 crore funding from the union government under the 15th finance commission. The textile city will include land parcels from the Thirumazhisai satellite city, proposed by the TNHB. Sources said that the housing secretary has given his nod to establish the facility. The Tamil Nadu Housing Board will be the final authority to decide on land use and financing of the project. Sources said, a consultant has been asked to work out on various models of implementation. Once a report is submitted, another consultation will be held before the chief minister’s approval is sought. Tamil Nadu is a leader in the country’s textile sector, housing a majority of stakeholders with 46% of the spinning capacity, 60% of yarn export, 20% of power loom capacity, 12% of handloom capacity, and 70% of cotton fabric knitting capacity. The globally recognised textile products from the state include Kancheepuram silk sarees, Bhavani carpet (Jamakalam), Madurai Sungudi sarees, Coimbatore kora sarees, Paramakudi sarees, Salem silk dhotis, Erode and Karur home textiles, and Tiruppur knitwear garments. Tamil Nadu’s textile industry provides jobs to 60 lakh people, and it is also the second highest employer coming after the agriculture sector in the state. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp