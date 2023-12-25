Dengue prevention drive intensified in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the district health department have intensified the dengue prevention drive.

In view of the rise in fever cases in Kerala, health department officials are monitoring the district borders in Coimbatore. Apart from the COVID-19, the dengue cases have also been increasing in the state.

The DBC (Dengue Breeding Checkers) workers of the Corporation are involved in door-to-door inspection.

The officials have ordered the workers to pour Abate medicine into water storage tanks, advise people to remove waste material like tyres and check storage containers for presence of mosquito larvae.

Sources said that the public has been advised to be vigilant by removing water from unwanted items such as cups, pots, broken containers, coconut shells, around their homes to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquito larvae.

