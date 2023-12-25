Mettupalayam's potato farmers worried as Thoothukudi port shut for export

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Potato trade from Mettupalayam has taken a hit following the recent rain in southern districts as flood in Thoothukudi affected the port bringing exports to halt.

Mettupalayam is the primary hub for potato trade where the produce from The Nilgiris, Thalavadi, and states such as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh is being brought for sale.

According to traders, around 40% is transported to Kerala, 30% is sent to markets in Tamil Nadu and 30% is exported to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Dubai through the Thoothukudi port. On an average, 2,000 tonnes of potato are exported to other countries every week.

There are more than 70 private potato mandis in Mettupalayam. Besides, Nilgiris Cooperative Producers Market Society is also procuring potato from local farmers and it receives an average of 1,200 tonnes every day.

R Sivakumar, a farmer from Denad near Kotagiri, said, “I use to sell potato through cooperative society and get at least Rs 1,500 for a 45-kg sack. Three days ago, we took our potato to the market and were offered only Rs 1,050 a sack citing the halt of exports.”

A farmer has to spend Rs 850 as input cost and Rs 150 towards labour for harvest and transportation of potato to mandis.

“This time, I got what I spent for cultivating the 120-day crop. Being a largescale farmer, I handled the situation. Small farmers will be very badly affected by this drop in price,” Sivakumar said.

R Thirumurthi, a trader from Mettupalayam market said, “The price has fallen as operations at Thoothukudi harbour have halted. On Sunday, a small quantity of potato has been sent for export.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Potato trade from Mettupalayam has taken a hit following the recent rain in southern districts as flood in Thoothukudi affected the port bringing exports to halt. Mettupalayam is the primary hub for potato trade where the produce from The Nilgiris, Thalavadi, and states such as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh is being brought for sale. According to traders, around 40% is transported to Kerala, 30% is sent to markets in Tamil Nadu and 30% is exported to Sri Lanka, Maldives and Dubai through the Thoothukudi port. On an average, 2,000 tonnes of potato are exported to other countries every week.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There are more than 70 private potato mandis in Mettupalayam. Besides, Nilgiris Cooperative Producers Market Society is also procuring potato from local farmers and it receives an average of 1,200 tonnes every day. R Sivakumar, a farmer from Denad near Kotagiri, said, “I use to sell potato through cooperative society and get at least Rs 1,500 for a 45-kg sack. Three days ago, we took our potato to the market and were offered only Rs 1,050 a sack citing the halt of exports.” A farmer has to spend Rs 850 as input cost and Rs 150 towards labour for harvest and transportation of potato to mandis. “This time, I got what I spent for cultivating the 120-day crop. Being a largescale farmer, I handled the situation. Small farmers will be very badly affected by this drop in price,” Sivakumar said. R Thirumurthi, a trader from Mettupalayam market said, “The price has fallen as operations at Thoothukudi harbour have halted. On Sunday, a small quantity of potato has been sent for export.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp