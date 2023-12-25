Minister flags off train service between Kovai & Pollachi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A pair of daily unreserved express special train services between Coimbatore and Pollachi Junction was introduced on Sunday afternoon.

L. Murugan, union minister of state for information & broadcasting, fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying, flagged off the inaugural service along with PR Natarajan, Coimbatore MP, Pankaj Kumar Sinha, divisional railway manager, Salem division and P. Sivalingam, additional divisional railway manager, Salem division in Coimbatore.

The services will provide additional connectivity between Coimbatore - Pollachi and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

“The frequency of trains (Nos 06419/06420) Coimbatore- Pollachi- Coimbatore Unreserved Express Special Trains (existing train services) has been increased. At present, the trains are running for six days a week and from Monday, the trains will run daily,” said an official in the Salem railway division.

The train will leave Coimbatore railway station at 5.20 am and reach Pollachi at 6.25 am. The train from Pollachi will leave at 8.55 pm and reach Coimbatore at 10.15 pm.

The trains will have 12 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans (with accommodation for the differently abled) coaches.

Welcoming the initiative, former DRUCC member and Director of Kongu Global Forum J Sathish “This will help passengers reaching Palani Madurai, Thirunelveli and Thiruchendur and passengers can get tickets to these places at Coimbatore itself. We also hope railways would operate the Tiruchendur train up to Coimbatore from Pollachi in the coming months.”

