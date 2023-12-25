Off the cuff: In search of PTR

By Express News Service

In search of PTR

For the last few days, DMK supporters have been voicing their frustration on social media over minister Palanivel Thiagarajan’s absence online in countering BJP ministers. The disappointment stems from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks on allocating disaster relief funds to Tamil Nadu and not declaring the recent disasters as a national calamity. DMK cadre were of the opinion that PTR would have effectively countered Nirmala’s comments had he been in charge of the finance portfolio.

Shady, but in the clear

A 10-foot-tall Indian beech tree on Saradha mill road near Sundarapuram in Coimbatore city was uprooted by the employees of a nearby Tasmac shop two weeks back, as the tree allegedly did not give them a clear view of the road and often landed them in trouble with the police when they sold liquor illegally after closing hours. Unable to spot the police vehicle’s arrival, the staff were penalised two times. Now, although the shade from their illegal business has been lifted, they can go about it unhindered.

Did Stalin ‘know’ it?

As images of people being rescued on boats from flooded areas in Velachery became viral on social media, a weary IAS officer, while explaining his theories on why south Chennai is often flooded, was heard saying that the state government may have known about vulnerabilities in the area more than two decades back. “Maybe that’s why the present chief minister vacated his house in Velachery where he used to live when he was the Chennai Mayor around 1996. Officials may have alerted him about how it is not a safe place to live during rains,” the officer said.

Colour matters

On December 18, when the heavy rain in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi was starting to ease up, the IMD issued a red alert at 10 am for Madurai and Virudhunagar for the next three hours, which was swiftly picked up by TV channels. However, on a closer look at the bright red coloured box, it only said ‘Moderate to heavy rain’ which is usually denoted in orange. Could it have been that the centre was trying to play it safe? When asked for a clarification, RMC said it was a mistake and that the box should have been orange.

Will the real mayor please stand up

While husbands or sons of women’s councillors are often accused of high-handedness, in Cuddalore, even the mayor is not spared. At the recent grievance meeting at Devenampattinam, when councillor Maheswari Vijayakumar tried to submit a petition to Mayor R Sundari, her son R Balaji quickly stepped in and suggested the councillor take her petition to the MLA instead. Maheshwari left the meeting wondering who the actual mayor is since Balaji is always responding to questions and grievances that councillors have for the mayor.

(Contributed by S Kumaresan, S Senbagapandiyan, Sinduja Jane, Subashini Vijayakumar and Bagalavan Perier B; compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

