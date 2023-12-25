Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Urigam tribals allege excesses by forest dept; officials refute charge

Both the foresters and tribal villagers have lodged police complaints and have been booked.

Published: 25th December 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents of a tribal village near Urigam accused forest department officials of harassing and abusing them on Thursday night when they conducted a programme on crime against wildlife. The Forest department however refuted the charge and said their officers were given a hostile reception by the villagers.

C Sudha (29) of Earannadoddi village near Urigam told TNIE, “Around  8 pm on Thursday, forest department staff came to our village and one staff member asked a chair to conduct a meeting. I refused. Later, when I was standing in front of the house, Kumar, a forest department staff pushed me inside the house and I was injured near my hip and shoulder. They then asked about my husband who had gone to nearby Bilikal village. Then they asked if we had any explosive materials and conducted a search in the grain pot and found nothing. All along, another staff stood on my leg. I got admitted at Denkanikottai government hospital on Saturday and was discharged on Sunday afternoon.”

Her sister-in-law Thaimuthamma said villagers who had gone to Bilikal village then returned and argued with the forest department staff and laid siege on the forest vehicle.

When contacted, the forest department staff said, “Due to recent wild boar poaching in Urigam forest range using a country-made bomb, a special patrol team led by ranger P Senthil Kumar visited Urigam, Muthikarai, and Earannadoddi to conduct awareness about human-animal conflict and to prevent wildlife crime."

"We did not enter any house, as alleged by the people. After our vehicle went under siege, Urigam forest ranger S Murali reached the spot and pacified the people. He explained the purpose of the visit by forest department staff," he said.

“Since people return home from work in the evening after work, we decided to conduct the awareness programme at that time,” an officer added.

N Tamilvanan (48), a forester from Urigam forest range, lodged a complaint against 11 persons including Sudha at Anchetti police station, and they were booked.

Meanwhile, Sudha lodged a complaint against four forest department staff members and they were booked as well.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urigam Tribals Krishnagiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp