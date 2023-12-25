Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt will allocate funds for renovation of places of worship: Minister KS Masthan

An amount of Rs 2 crore was released and a further Rs 2 crore has been allocated towards Nagore Dargah’s renovation, Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee KS Masthan said.

Minister Gingee KS Masthan at Nagore Dargah’s annual Kanduri festival

Minister Gingee KS Masthan at Nagore Dargah’s annual Kanduri festival (Express)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  Mentioning ‘unity in diversity’ as an objective of the Dravidian model of governance, Minister for Minorities Welfare Gingee KS Masthan here on Sunday said the state government will allocate funds towards the renovation of old dargahs and churches. 

Addressing media persons after taking part in the 467th annual Kanduri festival of Nagore Dargah, the minister said, “An amount of Rs 2 crore was released and a further Rs 2 crore has been allocated towards Nagore Dargah’s renovation. Similarly, funds will be allocated for the renovation of old mosques, dargahs and churches in the state. The government also provides support for various pilgrimages.”  

AR Rahman offered prayers
at the saint’s tomb

While welcoming Governor RN Ravi’s visit to Nagore Dargah on Saturday, Masthan said, “We are only asking him to approve the bills passed by our government and not be an obstacle as we reach out to people. Hopefully, after the visit (on Saturday), the governor has changed his mind to work for our people.”

Masthan also defended Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks while seeking union government relief for the flood-hit in Tamil Nadu. He said the minister was asking only what is rightfully due to the state.  

Meanwhile, the dargah’s Kanduri festival saw a 'santhanakoodu' car procession from Nagapattinam to Nagore. The car carried the sandal paste that was applied on the tomb of saint Hazrat Shahul Hameed at the dargah. The paste was later distributed in small amounts to several thousands of devotees.

Renowned music composer AR Rahman was among those who offered prayers at the saint’s tomb in the early hours of Sunday. 

