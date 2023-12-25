TN man burns mother alive for denying money to buy liquor

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 43-year-old man was arrested by Sankarankovil police for allegedly burning his 65-year-old mother alive after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor on Friday night.

The accused was identified as G Sankaranarayanan and deceased as G Ramalakshmi, who was residing in Manaloor village.

According to sources, Sankaranarayanan picked a quarrel with his mother in an inebriated state demanding money to buy more liquor.

"As she refused, the suspect allegedly set Ramalakshmi on fire. She died on the spot. A team of police personnel led by Sankarankovil DSP M Sudheer conducted an inquiry. They later arrested Sankaranarayanan with the charge of killing his mother," said sources.



Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his two-year-old child.

"The complainant is residing in a village near Kadayam. In her complaint, she alleged that her husband E Madasamy sexually abused her daughter and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. Alangulam All Women police inspector Lakshmi Prabha arrested the accused and lodged him in jail after remanding him before the judicial magistrate," said sources.

