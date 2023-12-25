Home States Tamil Nadu

TN man burns mother alive for denying money to buy liquor

According to sources, Sankaranarayanan picked a quarrel with his mother in an inebriated state demanding money to buy more liquor.

Published: 25th December 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A 43-year-old man was arrested by Sankarankovil police for allegedly burning his 65-year-old mother alive after she refused to give him money to purchase liquor on Friday night.

The accused was identified as G Sankaranarayanan and deceased as G Ramalakshmi, who was residing in Manaloor village.

According to sources, Sankaranarayanan picked a quarrel with his mother in an inebriated state demanding money to buy more liquor.

"As she refused, the suspect allegedly set Ramalakshmi on fire. She died on the spot. A team of police personnel led by Sankarankovil DSP M Sudheer conducted an inquiry. They later arrested Sankaranarayanan with the charge of killing his mother," said sources.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his two-year-old child.

"The complainant is residing in a village near Kadayam. In her complaint, she alleged that her husband E Madasamy sexually abused her daughter and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. Alangulam All Women police inspector Lakshmi Prabha arrested the accused and lodged him in jail after remanding him before the judicial magistrate," said sources. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sankarankovil Tenkasi TN murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp