Udhayanidhi will break DMK into pieces, throw them into sea: Annamalai 

Published: 25th December 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai-bengalurubjpoffice

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and Karnataka BJP Co-incharge of elections K Annamalai at BJP office in Bengaluru on Dec 24, 2023. | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin will break the party into pieces and throw them into the sea, BJP’s state unit chief K Annamalai told reporters at the airport on Sunday.

Udhayanidhi had recently said they were not asking for anyone’s father’s money but only the share of tax paid by the people of Tamil Nadu from the union government, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the DMK leader has to watch his words. 

Reacting to Udhayanidhi’s recent comment defending his statement, Annamalai said, “DMK leaders have always been making false statements about Tamil Nadu getting less funds and BJP-ruled states alone getting more. In fact, when Cyclone Tauktae hit Gujarat in 2021, the state government asked for assistance of Rs 9,836 crore and the central government released only Rs 1,000 crore. During the pandemic in 2021, Gujarat received Rs 304 crore when Tamil Nadu received Rs 868 crore.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is visiting Thoothukudi on Tuesday to inspect the flood-affected areas, Annamalai said, adding that he hoped the union government would release the funds soon.

“Udhayanidhi’s pattern of talking, especially about Sanatana Dharma, has created an impact within the INDIA bloc. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar recently took a ‘Hindi class’ to MK Stalin and DMK leader TR Baalu in Delhi. According to me, speaking in Hindi to Stalin is a conspiracy by Nitish to send the DMK out of the alliance. This is because INDIA leaders know that the alliance would not perform well in 2024 LS polls if the DMK continues in the bloc. However, DMK stands firm that it will remain in the alliance, which is shameful. Udhayanidhi’s speech will land him in trouble in the next three months. I would say he should continue speaking like this since it is a great chance to remove the DMK” Annamalai said. 

