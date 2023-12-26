Home States Tamil Nadu

Arudra Darshan festival: ‘Kanagasabai’ curbs back in Chidambaram in TN

The department official approached the police on Monday after finding entry restrictions at ‘Kanagasabai’ of the temple.

Published: 26th December 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Nataraja Temple

Nataraja Temple

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  The friction between priests of the Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram, and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department personnel continues even as the 10-day Arudra Darshan festival is on.  

The department official approached the police on Monday after finding entry restrictions at ‘Kanagasabai’ of the temple. Simultaneously, the secretary for Podhu Dikshitars filed a petition with the Cuddalore district SP citing a court order and the pending case regarding entry. 

The Arudra Darshan festival commenced on December 18. Earlier, HR&CE wrote to the police seeking protection for entry into Kanagasabai, even during the festival, based on a government order. Dikshitars had also petitioned the Cuddalore SP seeking protection to prevent disruptions during Arudra Darshan rituals. Simultaneously, they filed a writ petition at the Madras High Court, resulting in Justice PT Athikesavalu issuing an order on December 22 to the Cuddalore police to ensure the safety and protection for the uninterrupted conduct of Arudra Darshan. 

On Monday, HR&CE officials, including Thillai Kaliamman Temple executive officer (EO) S Saranya, arrived at the temple with police and three devotees to enter Kanagasabai, but Dikshitars denied entry, presenting the court order. Two devotees insisted on entry, raising slogans. Simultaneously, BJP cadres supporting Dikshitars gathered, prompting police intervention to resolve the situation. Subsequently, EO Saranya filed a complaint at Chidambaram Town Police Station, seeking action against Dikshitars for hindering Kanagasabai's entry. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nataraja Temple Religious and Charitable Endowment Department personnel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp