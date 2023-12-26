Arudra Darshan festival: ‘Kanagasabai’ curbs back in Chidambaram in TN

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The friction between priests of the Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram, and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department personnel continues even as the 10-day Arudra Darshan festival is on.

The department official approached the police on Monday after finding entry restrictions at ‘Kanagasabai’ of the temple. Simultaneously, the secretary for Podhu Dikshitars filed a petition with the Cuddalore district SP citing a court order and the pending case regarding entry.

The Arudra Darshan festival commenced on December 18. Earlier, HR&CE wrote to the police seeking protection for entry into Kanagasabai, even during the festival, based on a government order. Dikshitars had also petitioned the Cuddalore SP seeking protection to prevent disruptions during Arudra Darshan rituals. Simultaneously, they filed a writ petition at the Madras High Court, resulting in Justice PT Athikesavalu issuing an order on December 22 to the Cuddalore police to ensure the safety and protection for the uninterrupted conduct of Arudra Darshan.

On Monday, HR&CE officials, including Thillai Kaliamman Temple executive officer (EO) S Saranya, arrived at the temple with police and three devotees to enter Kanagasabai, but Dikshitars denied entry, presenting the court order. Two devotees insisted on entry, raising slogans. Simultaneously, BJP cadres supporting Dikshitars gathered, prompting police intervention to resolve the situation. Subsequently, EO Saranya filed a complaint at Chidambaram Town Police Station, seeking action against Dikshitars for hindering Kanagasabai's entry.



