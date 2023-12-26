BSNL recommends to raise Base Trans-receiver Station to 4 ft high in flood-prone areas

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Observing the damages inflicted upon cellular towers in the recent twin floods in Chennai and Thoothukudi districts, BSNL Tamil Nadu Chief General Manager D Tamizhmani on Monday said the department has learnt that the electronic units of the BTS (Base Trans-receiver Station) should be placed at least four feet above the ground in flood-prone regions to prevent water damages.

He remarked after touring the flood-hit areas for two days, along with Tirunelveli General Manager Biji Prathap and Thoothukudi Assistant General Manager Lingabaskar.



Speaking to TNIE, Tamizhmani said at least 70% of the BTS in all the taluks (except Kovilpatti) sustained heavy damage due to the Thamirabarani floods and torrential rains on December 17 and 18. In addition to water logging, BSNL's Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) got washed away in Korampallam, Pudukottai, Vallanadu, Pazhayakkayal, Kayalpattinam, Tiruchendur, Eral and Authoor regions, he added.



"Currently 330 out of the total 399 BTS attached to 42 exchanges in the district are working, while attempts are underway to restore 69 BTS attached to nine exchanges on a war footing by invoking over 200 staff, including 100 technical experts from Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. BSNL has more BTS compared to private operators, and a majority of its prominent customers are from rural areas," he said.



Tamizhmani further said that the restoration of electricity and road infrastructure was crucial for restoring communications and added that nine exchanges are yet to be re-established. "If the cellular towers were not damaged, then the evacuation of people from flood-hit areas could have been expedited," he said.



"As per the network usage data registered in Intra Circle Roaming (ICR), several customers of other operators used BSNL services during the deluge. ICR has been extended till December 26 and could be extended further if required. Also, two CoW (Cell on Wheel) BTS, brought from Cuddalore and Tirunelveli, have been installed at the collectorate and Eral," he added.



Considering the plight of the people affected by the floods, BSNL provided Rs 200 worth of free talk time with four days validity from December 25 (4 pm) to December 29. It can be availed by prepaid customers with stations attached to mobile towers in Thoothukudi district, he added.

