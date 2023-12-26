CM Stalin allocated just one hour for south visit: Telangana Governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday charged the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin had utterly failed in relief works in the rain-affected areas in the southern districts and that the CM could only allocate just one hour to visit the rain-affected areas.

PK Sekarbabu

When asked about the remarks of Tamilisai in the southern districts, HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, in Chennai, said, “Let her take care of the works in her capacity as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. Let her not transform as the spokesperson of the BJP. She plans to contest in the future elections. Already, the Tamil Nadu people defeated her in the elections. They will repeat it wherever she contests in the future also.”

Joining the issue with Sekarbabu on the relief works, the Telangana Governor, in Tirunelveli, said, “Can’t you think beyond elections and vote? I spoke out of concern for my brothers and sisters affected by the rains. You (the DMK) don’t bother about the people".

"Our visit to the rain-affected areas is more bothering you. I am not BJP’s spokesperson. I am the spokesperson of the people. My native district is affected by rains and I am here out of concern for the people. I have not come here as a governor. Why does Sekarbabu get tensed for this?" she said

“On December 18, the CM was launching the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Coimbatore instead of visiting the rain-affected areas. The next day, he attended the INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi. The DMK government has failed to take precautionary steps to face heavy rains,” she added.

Telangana guv, Durai Vaiko distribute aid in flood-hit areas

TIRUNELVELI: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and MDMK Chief Secretary Durai Vaiko distributed welfare assistance to the people affected by the flood in the district.

Taking a dig at the chief minister, Tamilisai said Stalin spent only one hour in flood-hit Thoothukudi district, that too, after attending the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi. “The union government will give flood relief based on the recommendation of the assessment team.

But the state government does not have any clarity on how much they want,” she said, adding while Stalin demanded Rs 6,000 crore, Baalu asked for Rs 6,500 crore. Tamilisiai further pointed out the chief minister failed to hold a disaster management meeting with district collectors and assess the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Durai Vaiko after distributing the aid, said there is nothing wrong in what Dayanidhi Maran spoke about the people from north India. “He meant something else, but BJP is trying to project as if we are against north Indians,” he added.

