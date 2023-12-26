Coimbatore Municipal Corporation's Valankulam ‘light show’ plan irks activists

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), which plans to organise a lights and drone show at Valankulam as part of New Year revelry in association with a private company, has drawn criticism from bird lovers.

According to sources, CCMC has roped in a private company to hold a laser show, LED show, and sound show, releasing Chinese lanterns along with 20,000 LED balloons filled with Helium. Around 250 drones are to be used for the events, sources said. Activists say these would affect the habitat of migratory and resident birds that are found in plenty in the area.

P Mohan Prasath, a conservationist, said the shows would be a visual treat for residents during New Year, but spell danger for birds and aquatic beings. Wildlife biologist S Prasath said, “Valankulam is under threat due to the launch of the boat ride. Last year too, they used Chinese lanterns that are harmful to nature. This is the middle of the migratory season and such events will affect them.”

R Selvaraj of Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS) said such shows would also harm insects and butterflies as Valankulam is rich in biodiversity. “Though the population of birds in Valankulam has come down drastically over the years, we currently see a good number of birds here. The migratory birds arrive in Valankulam from the Himalayan foothills from North India, Siberia, China, Russia and Eurasia. If birds are disturbed, they will move to the nearby places,” said Selvaraj

N Sadiq Ali, founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) said “Chinese lanterns are banned in Austria, Australia and in some states in the USA as there is a high chance of fire accidents. Initially, we thought the lake restoration is being done for the welfare of the birds, but we have realised it is meant to entertain humans.”

Corporation commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran assured TNIE that they will not stage events that affect the environment and birds. “I am getting several calls about the issues faced by the birds and we will look into it,” he said.

