Congress, BJP govts at Centre treated Tamil Nadu with stepmotherly attitude, charges EPS 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said political alliance with national parties would do no good for Tamil Nadu as both the Congress and the BJP have meted out step-motherly treatment to the state. The AIADMK had already made it clear that it would not have an electoral pact with the BJP, EPS said.

AIADMK chief K Palaniswami

being presented a sword

At the party meet on Tuesday

| P Jawahar

Making his maiden speech after being elected as general secretary of the party at the AIADMK’s general council and executive committee meeting held in Vanagaram, Palaniswami said his party will function at “jet speed” and ensure that people’s voices are heard in Parliament.

Palaniswami also urged the DMK government to allocate funds from its resources to safeguard the people affected by the flood instead of expecting help from the centre. “The DMK government should not try to pass the buck. The state should not wait for central funds to help the affected people. It should disburse relief assistance immediately since the state government was elected by the people.

At the same time, understanding the plight of the people, the centre should also allocate enough funds to Tamil Nadu. In the past, whenever natural disasters struck, the AIADMK government released its own funds to extend help to the people immediately,” Palaniswami said.

During his 80-minute speech, Palaniswami attacked the DMK government on many counts, including its handling of the flood crisis in northern and southern districts, which he said was inefficient.

AIADMK is there for people, not for PM, says EPS

“The DMK government has been parroting that it lacks financial resources. After coming to power, a high-level committee was formed to augment the financial resources of the state government. They also complained that the people of the state were bearing the debt burden as the AIADMK government had taken huge loans. But after appointing that committee, the DMK government had availed Rs 2.36 lakh crore as debt,” EPS said.

Palaniswami said questions were being raised on the PM candidate of the AIADMK-led alliance. “As far as the AIADMK is concerned, the people who exercise their franchise are our masters. Our party is there for the people and not for the post of PM. Our MPs will raise the needs of the people of Tamil Nadu in Parliament.”

“After the AIADMK snapped its ties with the BJP, Stalin lost his sleep. DMK got the votes of minorities, but did not do anything for them after coming to power,” EPS said.

“So, out of fear that votes of minorities would split, Stalin has been lamenting. Mr Stalin, we have made it clear that the AIADMK has snapped its ties with the BJP. The AIADMK has categorically clarified that it would not align with the BJP hereafter. Minorities have realised that the AIADMK is the only party that protects them as a shield,” he said.

The party also passed a resolution urging the DMK government to take legal steps for the premature release of Muslim prisoners who have been in prison for more than 20 years. Attacking the CM and the INDIA bloc, Palaniswami said the opposition alliance was a picture of contrast and said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told the DMK leaders that Hindi is the national language and they have to learn it.

‘DMK must pay, can’t blame centre for aid’

“DMK govt should not try to pass the buck. The state should not wait for central funds to help the affected people. It should disburse relief immediately since it was DMK that was elected by the people,” EPS said

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said political alliance with national parties would do no good for Tamil Nadu as both the Congress and the BJP have meted out step-motherly treatment to the state. The AIADMK had already made it clear that it would not have an electoral pact with the BJP, EPS said. AIADMK chief K Palaniswami being presented a sword At the party meet on Tuesday | P JawaharMaking his maiden speech after being elected as general secretary of the party at the AIADMK’s general council and executive committee meeting held in Vanagaram, Palaniswami said his party will function at “jet speed” and ensure that people’s voices are heard in Parliament. Palaniswami also urged the DMK government to allocate funds from its resources to safeguard the people affected by the flood instead of expecting help from the centre. “The DMK government should not try to pass the buck. The state should not wait for central funds to help the affected people. It should disburse relief assistance immediately since the state government was elected by the people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At the same time, understanding the plight of the people, the centre should also allocate enough funds to Tamil Nadu. In the past, whenever natural disasters struck, the AIADMK government released its own funds to extend help to the people immediately,” Palaniswami said. During his 80-minute speech, Palaniswami attacked the DMK government on many counts, including its handling of the flood crisis in northern and southern districts, which he said was inefficient. AIADMK is there for people, not for PM, says EPS “The DMK government has been parroting that it lacks financial resources. After coming to power, a high-level committee was formed to augment the financial resources of the state government. They also complained that the people of the state were bearing the debt burden as the AIADMK government had taken huge loans. But after appointing that committee, the DMK government had availed Rs 2.36 lakh crore as debt,” EPS said. Palaniswami said questions were being raised on the PM candidate of the AIADMK-led alliance. “As far as the AIADMK is concerned, the people who exercise their franchise are our masters. Our party is there for the people and not for the post of PM. Our MPs will raise the needs of the people of Tamil Nadu in Parliament.” “After the AIADMK snapped its ties with the BJP, Stalin lost his sleep. DMK got the votes of minorities, but did not do anything for them after coming to power,” EPS said. “So, out of fear that votes of minorities would split, Stalin has been lamenting. Mr Stalin, we have made it clear that the AIADMK has snapped its ties with the BJP. The AIADMK has categorically clarified that it would not align with the BJP hereafter. Minorities have realised that the AIADMK is the only party that protects them as a shield,” he said. The party also passed a resolution urging the DMK government to take legal steps for the premature release of Muslim prisoners who have been in prison for more than 20 years. Attacking the CM and the INDIA bloc, Palaniswami said the opposition alliance was a picture of contrast and said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told the DMK leaders that Hindi is the national language and they have to learn it. ‘DMK must pay, can’t blame centre for aid’ “DMK govt should not try to pass the buck. The state should not wait for central funds to help the affected people. It should disburse relief immediately since it was DMK that was elected by the people,” EPS said Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp