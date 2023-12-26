Feed brand linked to indigestion in milch cattle in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Several milch cattle in Udumalaipet taluk have been diagnosed with indigestion allegedly caused by the use of a particular brand of feed. The animal husbandry department, which has started treating the animals, directed traders to suspend selling the brand until the matter is investigated.

K Kuppusamy of Karatur in Devanurpudur, who owns twelve cows, said, “Last week, I bought a 50-kilogram bag of cattle feed Pellet, which is a popular brand. Every day, I give cattle around two kilograms of feed. In the past few days, the cattle did not consume it, subsequently, their stomach became bloated and they started to bleed through their genitals. The milk yield fell and finally, milking was not possible for one week. Around 200 dairy farmers in the region complain of the issue. We suspect substandard feed quality caused the problem.”

Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (IT Wing) secretary M Gopalakrishnan said, “Not just in Udumalaipet, several farmers in Palani in Dindigul are also suffering from the issue. They also reportedly bought pellet feed. After consuming it, cattle suffered from digestive problems and bleeding. Based on the initial reports from farmers in Tiruppur, Dindigul and Erode around 500 farmers are affected.”

When contacted, an official from the animal husbandry department said, “A team of veterinarians inspected the cattle farms in Udumalaipet and found the animals were suffering from digestion problems. We have advised all farmers to remove the feed and give oral medication and alternative feed. The dealers also took back this (pellet) cattle feed immediately. This particular cattle feed has caused problems and we have informed our higher officials.”

