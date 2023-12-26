Justice League: Madras High Court orders probe plaints of sexual abuse by Kalakshetra ex-faculty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over sexual harassment complaints raised against a former faculty of Kalakshetra Foundation, the Madras High Court has ordered the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police to hold a probe by appointing a special officer.

The order was passed by Justice G Jayachandran recently on a petition filed by certain persons living abroad making pointed allegations at the former faculty. “The nature of the complaint is very shocking and if the complaint is true, then the perpetrator has to be booked,” Justice Jayachandran said, adding that the person’s illegal act of sexual abuse should be prevented at the earliest.

Referring to the materials placed before the court, he said the papers containing certain information and the complaint “gives the impression that there may be several other victims” similar to this petitioner. Directing the Police Commissioner to look into the complaint, Justice Jayachandran said he shall make a preliminary inquiry, and if satisfied that criminality is made out, a regular case has to be registered and proceeded by law.

“The Commissioner of Police shall appoint an appropriate investigating officer in this matter and monitor the inquiry as well as investigation,” the judge ordered.

Closure of case against lottery baron not right, says HC, seeks state’s reply

A division bench of Madras High Court consisting of Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan ordered a notice to lottery baron Martin and also the police, on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the closure of a case filed against Martin and others for hoarding of proceeds of crime.

The bench held prima facie that the closure of the case was not correct and it required further detailed hearing. The petition was filed against the closure of the criminal case filed by Martin, Nagarajan and others, regarding the seizure of Rs 7.20 crore from the possession of Nagarajan in Chennai in 2012. Further searches led to the seizure of Rs 50 lakh more from one G Moorthy.

The seizures were carried out by Adambakkam police following a search of Nagarajan’s house, based on a tip-off. He had confessed that the money had come from the illegal sale of lotteries in Tamil Nadu. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan represented ED in the court. He said that even when the ED registered the case against the accused, the police suddenly filed a closure report as if there was no evidence to proceed further and the magistrate had also accepted it.

After the closure of the case, the accused approached SC, which set aside the ED case, but gave liberty to the agency to challenge the closure, he stated. When the petition came up for hearing, the additional public prosecutor, representing the police, opposed the ED’s petition.

Court upholds life term given to woman for murdering SHG member

A division bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the order of a trial court awarding a life sentence to a woman for murdering a self-help group member due to disputes over splitting money.

The High Court bench consisting of Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu dismissed the criminal appeal petition filed by the convict Jamuna Rani and confirmed the conviction and sentence awarded by the Mahila Court in Chennai on April 12, 2018.

Jamuna Rani was residing in the house of the deceased, Krishnaveni and her aunt Padma, who were members of an SHG headed by Krishnaveni’s daughter Rani. They quarrelled over splitting money among themselves. Subsequently, due to frequent fights, Jamuna was forced to vacate the house.

On July 1, 2016, Jamuna went to the temple where Krishnaveni and her daughter sold flowers, poured lamp oil on Krishnaveni and set her on fire. She later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Vadapalani police had filed a case under section 302 of IPC for murder and arrested her.

