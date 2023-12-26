Home States Tamil Nadu

Kilambakkam bus terminus to be opened before Pongal: Tamil Nadu minister

The terminus can house 2,310 buses, including omni buses, and cater to one lakh people every day.

HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Kilambakkam bus terminus will be opened by Chief Minister MK Stalin before Pongal, HR and CE Minister and chairman of CMDA PK Sekarbabu said after inspecting the facility on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, he said, “The Kalaingar centenary bus terminus in Kilambakkam spread over 86 acres and built at the cost of Rs 400 crore will be opened for public use before Pongal. We have constructed stormwater drains to a length of 1,200 metres. Because it was raining for one and a half months, we were not able to complete the work swiftly. However, we divided the work into three segments and have completed it in two-and-a-half months.”

The terminus can house 2,310 buses, including omnibuses, and cater to one lakh people every day. “It has all facilities, including hotels, pharmacies, fire service, drinking water and toilet facilities, fuel stations, ATMs, dormitories for bus crew and also a police post,” Sekarbabu said.

Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan, Chengalpattu MLA Varalakshmi Madhusudhanan, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra and Chengalpattu collector AR Rahul Nadh were present.

