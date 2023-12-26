Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: CPM pledges to oust BJP on Keezhvenmani Day 

The Venmani Martyrs Day is observed every year to commemorate the 44 Dalits burnt to death by the landlords on December 25, 1968.

Published: 26th December 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan and state secretary K Balakrishnan leading the tributes at the Keezhvenmani Memorial Pillar at Keezhvenmani

CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan and state secretary K Balakrishnan leading the tributes at the Keezhvenmani Memorial Pillar at Keezhvenmani | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Monday asserted the party’s unwavering commitment to the INDIA bloc, aiming to dislodge the BJP from power in the upcoming elections. The statement came during the commemoration of the 55th anniversary of ‘Venmani Martyrs Day’ in Keezhvenmani here.

The Venmani Martyrs Day is observed every year to commemorate the 44 Dalits burnt to death by the landlords on December 25, 1968. The villagers mostly farm labourers were killed after they sought better wages from the landlords. K Balakrishnan hoisted the flag at Keezhvenmani Memorial during the event, which saw the participation of district secretary V Marimuthu, politburo member G Ramakrishnan, CITU state president A Soundararajan, and other cadres.

Addressing the media, K Balakrishnan emphasised the party’s dedication to dismantling what he referred to as “corporate feudalism” and reinstating democracy. “The BJP government is doing divisive politics by disrupting the unity among the working class through religious fanaticism. Their rule is as disastrous as a calamity. We are in the alliance (INDIA) to ouster the BJP government,” he said. 

Balakrishnan also condemned the delay in providing funds for flood relief, pledging that the party would protest in Chennai the following week. He accused Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of making vengeful statements from New Delhi instead of facilitating relief efforts.
 

K Balakrishnan BJP Keezhvenmani Day 

