Tamil Nadu farmers threaten election boycott if wild animals are not controlled

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (Non political) has decided to boycott all elections and not to allow politicians to enter villages where people fell victim to wild animal attacks. The decision was taken after a tripartite meeting held at Pudupalayam near Thondamuthur on Monday.

T Venugopal, president of the association, told TNIE that they passed a resolution to bar political parties from visiting villages wherever the farmers and people are experiencing wild animal conflict to garner votes.

“For the last 20 years, we have been experiencing wild animal conflict, especially crop damage caused by the elephants, peafowl and wild boars. Though we are spending lakhs to get treated human after injury due to these wild animal attacks, the forest department is handing over only a meager amount. For instance, the department gives Rs 60,000 for injuries caused by a wild boar. We are demanding the state government to put an end to these wild animal attacks and will not cast votes till the demands are addressed,” stressed Venugopal

“The population of animals like elephants, peafowl, and wild boars have increased and farmers continue to suffer in villages bordering western ghats. But officials do not care about farmers and are implementing projects only for the welfare of animals,” Venugopal added.

