Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu farmers threaten election boycott if wild animals are not controlled

The decision was taken after a tripartite meeting held at Pudupalayam near Thondamuthur on Monday.

Published: 26th December 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers at work-Agriculture-sowing

Farmers at work. Image used for representational purpose. (Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (Non political) has decided to boycott all elections and not to allow politicians to enter villages where people fell victim to wild animal attacks. The decision was taken after a tripartite meeting held at Pudupalayam near Thondamuthur on Monday.

T Venugopal, president of the association, told TNIE that they passed a resolution to bar political parties from visiting villages wherever the farmers and people are experiencing wild animal conflict to garner votes.

“For the last 20 years, we have been experiencing wild animal conflict, especially crop damage caused by the elephants, peafowl and wild boars. Though we are spending lakhs to get treated human after injury due to these wild animal attacks, the forest department is handing over only a meager amount. For instance, the department gives Rs 60,000 for injuries caused by a wild boar. We are demanding the state government to put an end to these wild animal attacks and will not cast votes till the demands are addressed,” stressed Venugopal

“The population of animals like elephants, peafowl, and wild boars have increased and farmers continue to suffer in villages bordering western ghats. But officials do not care about farmers and are implementing projects only for the welfare of animals,” Venugopal added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
election boycott wild animals Tamil Nadu farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp