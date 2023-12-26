TN floods: Udhaya distributes Rs 5L to kin of those dead in floods in southern districts

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI: Youth Welfare and Sports Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday gave away Rs 5 lakh each to bereaved families who lost their members to the recent floods in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

According to a statement, 16 people died in the district, while 1,064 people lost their houses to the floods.

A press release said on Monday Udhayanidhi distributed Rs 5 lakh each to families of 11 people who lost their lives during the floods in Tirunelveli district. “Later, Rs 37,500 each to 67 farmers who lost their cattle, including Rs 20,000 each for the loss of 135 calves, and Rs 4,000 each for 504 goats, would be given,” the statement read.

Addressing reporters in Tirunelveli, Udhayanidhi said the union finance minister would disburse sufficient funds to the state government after her visit to Thoothukudi on Tuesday. When asked about the damaged road and disruption in the transportation facility, which has inconvenienced the residents of Manjolai Hills, he said the respective departments will resume bus services.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Ministers E V Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and P Moorthi, and District Collector K P Karthikeyan were also present. Meanwhile, at Thoothukudi collectorate, Udhayanidhi distributed Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 22 persons who died and Rs 10,000 each to 16 families whose houses were flattened during the heavy rains in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said that over 4,843 houses have been damaged as per the survey, and compensation will be accorded accordingly. “I would meet the Eral traders and address their requests,” he said. About the total extent of the damage, the minister said an estimated Rs 188 crore is required for the relief and compensation as of now, and the survey on damages continues.

When asked about the Union finance minister’s sharp reactions to his comments, Udhayanidhi said the Union Minister initially refused to declare the floods as a national disaster. “She is coming tomorrow. Let her see the damages and ascertain the facts,” he said, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Chief Minister MK Stalin and assured necessary assistance. “I believe she would provide all assistance for the relief after visiting the areas,” he said.

On the allegations that the state government did not take precautionary measures, the sports minister said all prior preparatory arrangements were in place. “It is a historic rain not recorded in the past 200 years. Had there been no precautionary measures, there would have been more damage. We were on the field when the flood hit”, he said. MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, ministers Geetha Jeevan, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Moorthy, MLA Ottapidaram Shanmugaiah, collector G Lakshmipathy, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and others were present at Thoothukudi collectorate

Rs 5L to electrician’s family

Thoothukudi: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of an electrician who was electrocuted while repairing a street lamp at Krishnarajapuram on December 24. Condoling the death of A Murugan (45), Stalin awarded Rs 5 lakh solatium to the bereaved family. The family of Murugan, belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC-A), had refused to receive the body demanding a government job for one of his family members.

