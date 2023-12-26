Two held for attacking VAO for stopping soil theft in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

SALEM: The district police on Monday arrested two members of a gang, that attacked the village administration officer of Samuthiram, who was trying to stop the theft of gravel soil loaded on a tractor, near Konganapuram in Salem district. The suspects were identified as A Easwaran, 31, and A Manikandan, 33, residents of Moolakkadai in Konganapuram in Salem. Thangavel and Senthil are absconding.

express Illustration

According to police, “Based on the information from higher officials, Kumar, the VAO of Samuthiram village was engaged in surveillance work in the Moolakkadai area on Saturday night. At that time, Kumar stopped Easwaran and Manikandan, who were coming in a tractor, loaded with rocks and gravel, that were piled up on the government-owned land along the road with the help of a JCB machine driven by Thangavel. He also investigated the trio.”

“On investigation it was revealed that they had loaded the rocks and soil without proper permission. After that, he tried to give information about the incident to the higher officials through mobile phone. Then the trio snatched his mobile phone and attacked him. After hearing his scream, the public rushed to the area and by then the suspects fled from the spot,” police added.

Police add further, “The VAO, who was injured, was admitted to the Edappadi government hospital for treatment. On Sunday, he complained to the Konganapuram police. Based on his complaint, Konganapuram police registered a case and arrested both Easwaran and Manikandan on Monday morning.”

This gang had stolen the gravel soil from a long drench dug to set up a pipeline to the steel plant is piled up on the roadside near the land owned by Senthil, the fourth person involved in the attack,” a police officer said.

