4,000 home-alone people in Tamil Nadu under our watch, says IGP

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Inspector General of Police (West zone) K Bhavaneeshwari said around 4000 senior citizens living in isolated places across the eight districts in the zone are under constant surveillance for their safety.

Speaking to media persons during the inauguration of 500 CCTV cameras and a control room in Sulur on Tuesday, Bhavaneeshwari said, “We are taking steps to prevent crime and concentrating on the speedy investigation if crime happens. Coimbatore police implemented several measures to prevent crime. We are now working to bring all eight districts - Coimbatore, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri - in the west zone under CCTV surveillance.”

Further, Bhavaneeshwari said police have prepared a list of home-alone elderly people in the zone and are being monitored for their safety.

“We have prepared a list of more than 4,000 elderly people who live alone in farm houses, independent houses. Their locations have been uploaded in the Smart Kavalar app so that patrol teams can check on their safety regularly. The contact details of local police officers have been shared with people living in isolated places and saved them in the speed dial of their phones so that they can easily call police in case of emergency.”

Further, the IG said police have formed village vigilance committees to receive alerts about the movement of strangers. She added that 3,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Coimbatore District (Rural) police limits.

Of this, 500 cameras, funded by private firms and the general public, are installed in 100 places in Sulur and the feed is received in a display wall at the control room in Sulur police station. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Coimbatore Range, A Saravana Sundar and Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan were among those present on the occasion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Inspector General of Police (West zone) K Bhavaneeshwari said around 4000 senior citizens living in isolated places across the eight districts in the zone are under constant surveillance for their safety. Speaking to media persons during the inauguration of 500 CCTV cameras and a control room in Sulur on Tuesday, Bhavaneeshwari said, “We are taking steps to prevent crime and concentrating on the speedy investigation if crime happens. Coimbatore police implemented several measures to prevent crime. We are now working to bring all eight districts - Coimbatore, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri - in the west zone under CCTV surveillance.” Further, Bhavaneeshwari said police have prepared a list of home-alone elderly people in the zone and are being monitored for their safety.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have prepared a list of more than 4,000 elderly people who live alone in farm houses, independent houses. Their locations have been uploaded in the Smart Kavalar app so that patrol teams can check on their safety regularly. The contact details of local police officers have been shared with people living in isolated places and saved them in the speed dial of their phones so that they can easily call police in case of emergency.” Further, the IG said police have formed village vigilance committees to receive alerts about the movement of strangers. She added that 3,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in Coimbatore District (Rural) police limits. Of this, 500 cameras, funded by private firms and the general public, are installed in 100 places in Sulur and the feed is received in a display wall at the control room in Sulur police station. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Coimbatore Range, A Saravana Sundar and Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan were among those present on the occasion. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp