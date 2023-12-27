Ammonia gas leak from private factory triggers panic in Ennore 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ammonia gas leak from Coromandel International Ltd Ennore, a fertiliser manufacturing facility, that left many with breathing difficulties and eye irritation, has been arrested.

An official release from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said that an inspection team recorded the ammonia level in the ambient air to be 3ppm (2090 microgram/m3 as against 400 microgram/m3 on a 24-hour average) at 3:30 am near the unit's material gate.

The gas leak triggered panic among locals late at night on Tuesday. Police sources said that the factory in Periyakuppam was functioning round-the-clock and staff sensed the gas leakage around midnight.

Avadi Joint Commissioner of Police P Vijayakumar said that the issue has been brought under control.

A police team on the factory’s premises is aiding operations to control the issue, the police official added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp messages asking residents to close doors and windows and leave their residences with face masks on and handkerchieves dipped in water were circulated widely.

The seawater sample at the point of pipeline leakage, taken at 3:49 am, showed the ammonia level to be 49 mg/L as against the marine discharge standard of 5 mg/L. The team recorded 0ppm of ammonia levels in ambient air in Thalankuppam, Periakuppam, Chinnakuppam, Ernavur kuppam, Kathivakkam railway bridge and Ennore bus depot, among others, at around 4 am.

The leak is said to have happened during the pre-cooling process in the pipeline which is done to pump ammonia in liquid form.

"A message was received from the unit at 12:45 am regarding the ammonia leak during the pre-cooling operation of the pipeline. Immediately, the Joint Chief Environment Engineer (M) Chennai along with District Environmental Engineer (Ambattur) and AEE (Manali) reached the site by 2:15 am and inspected the unit and pipeline locations," the press release said.

