Community clash leaves 10 injured in TN's Ranipet

On Christmas night, a member of the Sattai Adi community entered the Adi Dravidar  area for shopping, triggering a dispute.

Published: 27th December 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

RANIPET:  After tensions escalated in Karivedu near Kaveripakkam in the district on Monday night, clashes erupted between the Adi Dravidar and Sattai Adi communities. Miscreants allegedly played a role in intensifying the conflict, complicating the situation. 

On Christmas night, a member of the Sattai Adi community entered the Adi Dravidar area for shopping, triggering a dispute. A drunk person from the Adi Dravidar community allegedly verbally abused a Sattai Adi person, leading to an argument and subsequent clashes. 

Sources said that individuals who belonged to other communities also entered the area, causing further chaos. Krishna, a person from the Sattai Adi community, said, “About 40 people entered our area wielding sticks and caused a ruckus. We were caught off guard and were helpless.”

Avalur police tried to control the clashes. Stones and bottles were hurled, resulting in nine persons being injured from the Sattai Adi community and one from the Adi Dravidar community. 

Karivedu Adi Dravidar Sattai Adi

