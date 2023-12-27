Four patients who tested positive for JN.1 variant in TN have recovered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people tested positive for JN.1 variant of Covid-19 last month in Tamil Nadu. State officials sent a total of 56 samples to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and results of 30 samples have been received out of which four tested positive for the new variant, officials said.

Of the four cases, two were admitted to the hospital while the other two were treated as outpatients. The patients were from Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai and Tiruvallur and all have recovered. Of the remaining samples, 24 tested positive for the XBB variant and two for the BA.1 variant.

According to WHO, in recent weeks, JN.1 continues to be reported in multiple countries, and its prevalence has been rapidly increasing globally. WHO has classified JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI) from the parent lineage BA.2.86.

WHO had said considering the available yet limited evidence, additional public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low at the global level. It is anticipated that this variant may cause an increase in SARS-CoV-2 cases amid a surge of other viral and bacterial infections, especially in countries entering winter.

After a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine recently instructed all deputy directors of health services to advise immuno-compromised patients and pregnant women to wear masks in public places and also to carry out tests of all symptomatic cases.

The directorate also said public awareness on frequent hand washing and use of has to be increased. On December 13, the Union Health Ministry conducted a Zoom meeting with all states and advised them to set up surveillance of cases and ensure preparedness of testing facilities to manage a surge if any.

Operational guidelines have been revised given the surge in cases in Thailand, Indonesia and Kerala.

In the last 24 hours, 14 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. The state tested 156 samples and the test positivity rate was 8.9%.

Current status in TN

In the last 24 hours, 14 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. The state tested 156 samples and the test positivity rate was 8.9%.

Screening for COVID yet to start at along Kerala border

COIMBATORE: With COVID-19 cases increasing in Kerala, the health department officials are yet to intensify screening in the district and at the borders. Sources in the health department said they are finding it challenging to screen all the people returning from the neighbouring state at the district borders.

Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore District Deputy Director of Health Service (DDHS) Dr P Aruna said that currently, the Tamil Nadu government hasn’t issued any guidelines regarding the screening of travellers at the district borders, and so they’re yet to set up camps and start screening the people.

“As of now, the government has instructed all doctors, nurses, patients, attenders, health professionals and other staff visiting hospitals to wear mask without fail. They’ve also asked pregnant women and people with comorbidities to wear masks.

As of now, a few isolated cases have been reported in the district. Around 50 to 70 fever camps are organised across the district on weekdays and 200 on Saturdays,” she added.

