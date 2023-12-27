One succumbs to Covid in Puducherry 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Kuppusamy Govindu (55) from Govindsalai in Orleanpet constituency in Puducherry has become the first person from the Union Territory to die of Covid-19 in the new wave at the Covid-19 ward at the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases(GHCD) on Wednesday.

Kuppusamy had been undergoing treatment for a left femur fracture at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) since December 19.

The patient, a known alcoholic, was also receiving treatment for low sodium levels and mild breathlessness, according to the Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramulu. On December 26, Kuppusamy tested positive for Covid-19, prompting his urgent transfer to GHCD, where he succumbed to Covid pneumonia at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, said the Director.

After his passing away, the hospital declined to release the deceased's body to the family citing Covid-19 protocols.

The patient's family then requested that they be allowed to pay their last respects by wearing Covid kits at the crematorium as has been the practice in the Union Territory. But the administrative machinery was caught unawares since the death had happened after a long time.

The relatives waited for long to know when the body will be taken to the crematorium. The confusion and delay that ensued led to a protest organized by relatives under their constituency member G Nehru's leadership in front of the District Collector's office.

"The Government Hospital for Chest Disease told us the body has been sent to the Medical College (IGMC) to prepare the body for cremation. On contacting IGMC, they said it will be handed over to the municipality. On contacting the municipality, they said it was for the IGMC to send the body," said Nehru while highlighting the all-round confusion.

With no information reaching him or the relatives till 2 pm, Nehru, along with the victim's relatives, blocked the car of District Collector E Vallavan in front of the Collectorate on Vazhuvadur road. Traffic was affected for half an hour on the Puducherry-Vazhudavur road due to this.

In the midst of this, the District Collector confirmed the death with the Director of the health department Dr Sriramalu and then made several phone calls following which the body was sent to the crematorium. The relatives followed the vehicle to the Karuvadikuppam crematorium, where they offered their last respects in the Covid kits provided by the District Administration. The last rites were performed after this in accordance with Covid-19 regulations at the electric crematotium.

A swab sample has also been forwarded for genome sequencing to determine the specific strain of the Covid-19 virus. Presently, six Covid-19 patients remain in home isolation in Puducherry, with none admitted to the hospital, said Dr Sriramulu.

The testing is being ramped up from 200 samples to around 600 samples per day, said Dr Sriramulu.

