‘Replace prosecutor handling Vengaivayal’s SC/ST cases’: Residents to Collector

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Expressing dissatisfaction with the public prosecutor fighting the cases alleging the prevalence of the two-tumbler system and the denial of entry to the temple in neighbouring Eraiyur for people from the SC community, residents of Vengaivayal in the district submitted a petition with Collector IS Mercy Ramya on Tuesday seeking a replacement.

The hearing in both cases is underway at the special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under the SC/ST (PoA) Act here. Murugan KR, a resident of Vengaivayal, told TNIE, “We are not satisfied with the public prosecutor. We hence requested the district collector to replace him with two advocates of our choice.”

It may be recalled that in December last year, the then-district collector during an inspection in the locality identified the discriminatory practices. Two persons have so far been arrested under the SC/ST (PoA) Act in connection with the cases and further inquiry is underway by Pudukkottai town DSP Ragavi.

Meanwhile, police cover was enhanced in Vengaivayal on Tuesday – which marks one year since the discovery of faeces in the village overhead tank. Apart from the regular contingent of 16 police personnel, 35 additional members were deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: One year on, no arrest, no breakthrough in Vengaivayal case

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PUDUKKOTTAI: Expressing dissatisfaction with the public prosecutor fighting the cases alleging the prevalence of the two-tumbler system and the denial of entry to the temple in neighbouring Eraiyur for people from the SC community, residents of Vengaivayal in the district submitted a petition with Collector IS Mercy Ramya on Tuesday seeking a replacement. The hearing in both cases is underway at the special court for the exclusive trial of cases registered under the SC/ST (PoA) Act here. Murugan KR, a resident of Vengaivayal, told TNIE, “We are not satisfied with the public prosecutor. We hence requested the district collector to replace him with two advocates of our choice.” It may be recalled that in December last year, the then-district collector during an inspection in the locality identified the discriminatory practices. Two persons have so far been arrested under the SC/ST (PoA) Act in connection with the cases and further inquiry is underway by Pudukkottai town DSP Ragavi. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, police cover was enhanced in Vengaivayal on Tuesday – which marks one year since the discovery of faeces in the village overhead tank. Apart from the regular contingent of 16 police personnel, 35 additional members were deployed in the village to maintain law and order. ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: One year on, no arrest, no breakthrough in Vengaivayal case Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp