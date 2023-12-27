Tamil Nadu: ED officials fail to appear in Tallakulam police station after summons

By Express News Service

MADURAI: ED officials from the sub-zonal office, summoned by the Madurai city police, did not appear before the Tallakulam (Law and Order) police station on Tuesday. The city police issued the summons after an ED official submitted a petition to DGP Shankar Jiwal seeking action against unauthorised persons who entered their office on December 1 during the DVAC search operation related to a bribe case.

ED Assistant Director Brijesh Beniwal, in his petition, said an FIR must be registered against DVAC officials and many other unidentified persons stating they entered the office premises without authority and stole sensitive case records from the ED office during a raid by Madurai DVAC in connection with the arrest of ED officer Ankit Tiwari for accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a government doctor T Suresh Babu.

Madurai DVAC unit officials had appeared before the police station and recorded their statements. The police issued summons to ED officials asking them appear on Monday from 10 am to 11 am. However, no personnel was present at the station. Police sources said they will decide the further course of action, including sending a second summons.

