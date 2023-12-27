Tamil Nadu govt launches campaign to honour workers in industrial sector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa has launched the social media campaign ‘One Trillion Dreams’ to honour people who contributed to the state’s robust industrial sector. The campaign launched on Tuesday aligns with Chief Minister M K Stalin’s vision to transform Tamil Nadu into a $1 trillion economy by boosting the state’s talent pool with innovative schemes like ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ and ‘Puthumai Penn’. The initiative will highlight the human stories behind the state’s industrial sector and narrate the success stories of individuals working across various industries.

The campaign will be carried on X (formerly Twitter), and on the minister’s LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram accounts. It is also a precursor to the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, scheduled for January 7 and 8. The event will showcase the potential of Tamil Nadu as an ideal investment destination and highlight the contributions of its workforce.

“Through the campaign, we aim to celebrate the unsung heroes of Tamil Nadu’s industrial story. These narratives will not only inspire but also attract global investors to the vast opportunities our state offers because our biggest strength is our people - the educated, talented and hardworking people who power our industries and workplaces,” said the minister.

The campaign will feature a series of social media posts, each telling an emotive story of an individual or a group contributing significantly to the state’s industrial sector. The campaign was designed following the wide circulation of a post by the minister after a visit to a factory a few months ago.​

The campaign was launched with the inspiring story of Senthi, son of an auto-driver from Thirukovilur in Villupuram, who rose through the ranks at Salcomp - the world’s largest producer of mobile phone chargers. “Senthil exemplifies the extraordinary potential of our people. His journey at Salcomp is a narrative of growth, learning and excellence,” the minister said in a release.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa has launched the social media campaign ‘One Trillion Dreams’ to honour people who contributed to the state’s robust industrial sector. The campaign launched on Tuesday aligns with Chief Minister M K Stalin’s vision to transform Tamil Nadu into a $1 trillion economy by boosting the state’s talent pool with innovative schemes like ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ and ‘Puthumai Penn’. The initiative will highlight the human stories behind the state’s industrial sector and narrate the success stories of individuals working across various industries. The campaign will be carried on X (formerly Twitter), and on the minister’s LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram accounts. It is also a precursor to the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet, scheduled for January 7 and 8. The event will showcase the potential of Tamil Nadu as an ideal investment destination and highlight the contributions of its workforce. “Through the campaign, we aim to celebrate the unsung heroes of Tamil Nadu’s industrial story. These narratives will not only inspire but also attract global investors to the vast opportunities our state offers because our biggest strength is our people - the educated, talented and hardworking people who power our industries and workplaces,” said the minister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The campaign will feature a series of social media posts, each telling an emotive story of an individual or a group contributing significantly to the state’s industrial sector. The campaign was designed following the wide circulation of a post by the minister after a visit to a factory a few months ago.​ The campaign was launched with the inspiring story of Senthi, son of an auto-driver from Thirukovilur in Villupuram, who rose through the ranks at Salcomp - the world’s largest producer of mobile phone chargers. “Senthil exemplifies the extraordinary potential of our people. His journey at Salcomp is a narrative of growth, learning and excellence,” the minister said in a release. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp