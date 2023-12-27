Tamil Nadu: Two suspects shot down to death after daylight murder in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a Kancheepuram rowdy was hacked to death in broad daylight, District police shot down two alleged suspects in a police encounter on Wednesday.



According to the police, the suspects identified as Raghuvaran and Hussain, attacked the police when they attempted to apprehend them and were fired at by the police team in retaliation.



This comes a day after a history sheeter Saravanan alias Prabhakaran (30) was murdered by a gang during the day in Sivakanchi.

CCTV footage of the incident showed that two men, with helmets on, got out of the car they came in and chased Saravanan before hacking him to death. Saravanan had been returning home after appearing in court and signing at the Siva Kanchi police station when the incident happened.

