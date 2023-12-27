Home States Tamil Nadu

Won’t extend layout regularisation scheme beyond February: TN Minister

Earlier in the day, Muthusamy launched works to widen the outer ring road in Erode at a cost of Rs 59.60 crore. The event was held at Periyasadayampalayam.

Published: 27th December 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

S Muthusamy

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development minister S Muthusamy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Tuesday said there is no possibility of extending deadline to regularize unapproved layouts beyond February 2024.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Muthusamy said, “Buildings constructed after 2007 in violation of the norms cannot be regulated. It is possible to apply for regularisation for buildings constructed before that. School buildings constructed before 2011 can also apply for regularization. And for layouts, it should be before 2016. The government has given due time for layout approval. The deadline will not be extended beyond February 2024. The court will not allow any extension of time for layout approval.”

Talking about the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, he said, “We are monitoring the trial run, which is yet to be completed in 37 ponds. It will likely be completed in the first week of January. After that the project will be started.”

Earlier in the day, Muthusamy launched works to widen the outer ring road in Erode at a cost of Rs 59.60 crore. The event was held at Periyasadayampalayam.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Muthusamy regularize unapproved layouts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp