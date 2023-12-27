Won’t extend layout regularisation scheme beyond February: TN Minister

By Express News Service

ERODE: Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Tuesday said there is no possibility of extending deadline to regularize unapproved layouts beyond February 2024.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Muthusamy said, “Buildings constructed after 2007 in violation of the norms cannot be regulated. It is possible to apply for regularisation for buildings constructed before that. School buildings constructed before 2011 can also apply for regularization. And for layouts, it should be before 2016. The government has given due time for layout approval. The deadline will not be extended beyond February 2024. The court will not allow any extension of time for layout approval.”

Talking about the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, he said, “We are monitoring the trial run, which is yet to be completed in 37 ponds. It will likely be completed in the first week of January. After that the project will be started.”

Earlier in the day, Muthusamy launched works to widen the outer ring road in Erode at a cost of Rs 59.60 crore. The event was held at Periyasadayampalayam.

