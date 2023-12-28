Home States Tamil Nadu

Activists urge Madurai corporation to publish tax arrears details 

"Madurai corporation has been facing severe issues due to the tax arrears. Though corporations are taking measures, crores of rupees are unpaid.

Published: 28th December 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Corporation

Image of Madurai Corporation used for representational purpose (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: An RTI reply has revealed that rental arrears of more than Rs 2 crore are yet to be collected from shopkeepers at Mattuthavani vegetable and fruit markets. The RTI application was filed by an activist, S Muthukumar.

The Mattuthavani central vegetable market and fruit market are one of the largest markets in the district comprising 752 and 239 shops respectively. From sanitation till waste management, both the markets are under the management of the city corporation.

According to the information revealed, as on August 2023, a total of Rs 2,39,77,016 (2.39 crores) rental arrears by the traders at central vegetable market and Rs 63,61,560 (63.61 lakh) arrears by traders at the fruit market remain unpaid. Several shop owners have failed to pay the rent and the issue was also taken up in a meeting by the city corporation council members.

"Madurai corporation has been facing severe issues due to the tax arrears. Though corporations are taking measures, crores of rupees are unpaid. Such issues greatly affect the exchequer of the city corporation, making it difficult to initiate new schemes. Similar to how the HR and CE department publishes details of the tax defaulter publically, the corporation should install a banner with the names of tax defaulters details outside the market. Measures should be taken to collect tax arrears," said Muthukumar.
 
Official sources said actions are being taken towards collecting the tax arrears in the city. Special camps are being done to collect the pending arrears, they added.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTI Madurai corporation publish tax arrears details 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp