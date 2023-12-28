CCMC penalises two house owners for damaging roads

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city municipal corporation (CCMC) commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, has imposed fines against a couple of house owners in the north zone of the city for damaging the newly paved tar road.

He has also levied fine against contractors who failed to properly compact the newly paved tar road in the city. During his inspection, along with mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, the Prabhakaran found that the tar was not paved properly at Ilango Nagar in Avarampalayam of Ward 28. He then directed officials to serve notice and impose fine of Rs 50,000 on the contractor.

Apart from him, a house owner at Thirumal Nagar in Maniakaranpalayam of Ward 19 was imposed Rs 2,000 for damaging the wet mix on the road by releasing wastewater from his house. Similarly, a house owner at Lakshmi Nagar in Maniakaranpalayam of Ward 19 was also fined R10,000 for damaging the newly paved tar road by releasing water on the road from her building.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city municipal corporation (CCMC) commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, has imposed fines against a couple of house owners in the north zone of the city for damaging the newly paved tar road. He has also levied fine against contractors who failed to properly compact the newly paved tar road in the city. During his inspection, along with mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, the Prabhakaran found that the tar was not paved properly at Ilango Nagar in Avarampalayam of Ward 28. He then directed officials to serve notice and impose fine of Rs 50,000 on the contractor. Apart from him, a house owner at Thirumal Nagar in Maniakaranpalayam of Ward 19 was imposed Rs 2,000 for damaging the wet mix on the road by releasing wastewater from his house. Similarly, a house owner at Lakshmi Nagar in Maniakaranpalayam of Ward 19 was also fined R10,000 for damaging the newly paved tar road by releasing water on the road from her building.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp