Forced to clean police station in TN, man dies in country made cracker blast

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 45-year-old lorry driver, who was forced to clean the Sankagiri police station ahead of inspection by a senior officer, died after a country made cracker exploded when garbage was set on fire. Another person suffered injuries. The deceased was identified as A Niyamathullah of Eswaran Kovil Street in Sankagiri.

According to sources, a high-ranking officer was to inspect the Sankagiri police station on Thursday. In view of this, the station was cleaned on Wednesday. Sources alleged that police forced a few suspects who were detained for interrogation to clean the station premises. Niyamathullah who was near station was also told to help in the cleaning work. Around 4 pm, the accumulated garbage was set on fire. Suddenly, a mysterious object exploded. In the impact, the tin roof put up to park vehicles, was damaged. A piece of the metal tore into Niyamathullah’s stomach and he was seriously injured.

Apart from him, T Bharath, 24, who came for investigation in an accident case and was also engaged in the cleaning work, suffered injuries in his thigh. Immediately, police took them to Sankagiri GH. Niyamathullah died without responding to treatment, Bharat is admitted in the hospital.

Superintendent of Police AK Arun Kabilan visited the police station and conducted an investigation. Sankagiri DSP S Raja said, “The incident happened due to the explosion of a country made cracker Further investigations are on.”

